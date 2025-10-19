Home » Puzzles » “WHEN THE FOUL BALL…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 19, 2025)

Kohinoor Suthar
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 19, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 19, 2025, were:
  • GRIHEH –> HIGHER
  • LCICNI –> CLINIC
  • CASUAB –> ABACUS
  • TBIRET –> BITTER
  • CDAACI –> CICADA
  • CRASEC –> SCARCE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 19, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN THE FOUL BALL WENT INTO THE STANDS, IT WAS – – –

Answer: HH CNC AA TT CCA SCA = CATCH AS CATCH CAN

The word jumbles today offered a significant level of difficulty, especially with the four six-letter words, which required substantial focus to solve. The main puzzle was a demanding mental exercise. The bonus cartoon puzzle was equally great, featuring a well-known, fitting phrase that was cleverly jumbled to perfectly capture the baseball scenario. Overall, it was a challenging and highly rewarding solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 18, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • MIKPS –> SKIMP
  • GTLHI –> LIGHT
  • ONCNAN –> CANNON
  • NIDUWN –> UNWIND

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE SERVERS COULDN’T GET THE PANCAKES OUT FAST ENOUGH, AND ORDERS WERE – – –

Answer:  SKP GT CAN UI = STACKING UP

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

