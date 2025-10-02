Home » Puzzles » “WHEN IT CAME TO…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 2, 2025)

by Anchit Srivastava
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 2, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 2, 2025, were:
  • PUYOS –> SOUPY
  • KCNOK –> KNOCK
  • BBRSOA –> ABSORB
  • LUITFE –> FUTILE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 2, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: WHEN IT CAME TO GIVING THE YOUNG SINGER ADVICE, SINATRA – – –

Answer: OPY KNK ASR FLE –> SPOKE FRANKLY

The individual words provided a solid test of letter-rearranging skills. The cartoon puzzle was especially clever, using the clue about the famous singer as a hint for a very satisfying and punny phrase. It was a great day of solving! I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 1, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • SUHLS –> SLUSH
  • ROPDU –> PROUD
  • NWRIEN –> WINNER
  • GAORND –> DRAGON

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE AFRICAN FELINES WERE EXHAUSTED AFTER A LONG DAY AND WERE JUST – – –

Answer: LU OD INN RAO –> “LION” AROUND

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

