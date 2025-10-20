“WHEN ASKED WHAT YOUR…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 20, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 20, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 20, 2025, were: OTDSO –> S TOOD

NRPIT –> PRINT

FIVRYE –> VERIFY

BULOED –> DOUBLE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 20, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN ASKED WHAT YOUR BLOOD TYPE IS, SOMETIMES YOU NEED TO —

Answer: STPIVEIOBE = BE POSITIVE

The individual word jumbles were very accessible today; the five-letter words were solved immediately, and the two six-letter jumbles, FIVRYE and BULOED, offered minimal resistance. The main puzzle was quick and easy. The bonus cartoon puzzle, however, was excellent, featuring a clever medical-themed pun that resulted in a highly satisfying, feel-good final phrase. The quality of the bonus riddle elevated an otherwise simple day of solving. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 19, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

GRIHEH –> HIGHER

LCICNI –> CLINIC

CASUAB –> ABACUS

TBIRET –> BITTER

CDAACI –> CICADA

CRASEC –> SCARCE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN THE FOUL BALL WENT INTO THE STANDS, IT WAS – – –

Answer: HH CNC AA TT CCA SCA = CATCH AS CATCH CAN

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.