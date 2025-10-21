Home » Puzzles » “THEY HADN’T YET…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 21, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 21, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 21, 2025, were:
  • ODHGU –> DOUGH
  • VEMIO –> MOVIE
  • IGNNNI –> INNING
  • NCIVOE –> NOVICE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 21, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THEY HADN’T YET DECIDED WHICH NEW HOUSE TO BUY, BUT THEY WERE – – –

Answer: OGH MOIE NNN NOI = HOMING IN ON ONE

The individual word jumbles were quite straightforward today; the five-letter words were instant solves, and the six-letter anagrams offered only light resistance. The main set was quick and easy. However, the bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a well-constructed phrase about buying a new house that provided a very satisfying and clever pun as the final phrase. The quality of the bonus riddle definitely elevated the overall solving experience. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 20, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • OTDSO –> STOOD
  • NRPIT –> PRINT
  • FIVRYE –> VERIFY
  • BULOED –> DOUBLE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN ASKED WHAT YOUR BLOOD TYPE IS, SOMETIMES YOU NEED TO —

Answer:  STPIVEIOBE = BE POSITIVE

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

