“THEY HADN’T YET…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 21, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 21, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 21, 2025, were: ODHGU –> DOUGH

VEMIO –> MOVIE

IGNNNI –> INNING

NCIVOE –> NOVICE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 21, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THEY HADN’T YET DECIDED WHICH NEW HOUSE TO BUY, BUT THEY WERE – – –

Answer: OGH MOIE NNN NOI = HOMING IN ON ONE

The individual word jumbles were quite straightforward today; the five-letter words were instant solves, and the six-letter anagrams offered only light resistance. The main set was quick and easy. However, the bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a well-constructed phrase about buying a new house that provided a very satisfying and clever pun as the final phrase. The quality of the bonus riddle definitely elevated the overall solving experience. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 20, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

OTDSO –> S TOOD

NRPIT –> PRINT

FIVRYE –> VERIFY

BULOED –> DOUBLE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN ASKED WHAT YOUR BLOOD TYPE IS, SOMETIMES YOU NEED TO —

Answer: STPIVEIOBE = BE POSITIVE

