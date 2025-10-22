“THE FASHION RUNWAY…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 22, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 22, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 22, 2025, were: ZRCEA –> CRAZE

FTRDI –> DRIFT

LEHTEM –> HELMET

SACNIO –> CASINO

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 22, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE FASHION RUNWAY STAR WAS POLITICALLY ACTIVE AS A – – –

Answer: CZE DIT LME INO = MODEL CITIZEN

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, light challenge today; both the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams, LEHTEM and SACNIO, provided minimal resistance. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and satisfying pun about the fashion runway star’s political activity. The final phrase was a fantastic payoff that significantly improved the overall solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 21, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

ODHGU –> DOUGH

VEMIO –> MOVIE

IGNNNI –> INNING

NCIVOE –> NOVICE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THEY HADN’T YET DECIDED WHICH NEW HOUSE TO BUY, BUT THEY WERE – – –

Answer: OGH MOIE NNN NOI = HOMING IN ON ONE

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.