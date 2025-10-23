Home » Puzzles » “THE CIRCUS PERFORMER…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 23, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 23, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 23, 2025, were:
  • OSEPI –> POISE
  • FREAT –> AFTER
  • TBRETA –> BATTER
  • MZIOEB –> ZOMBIE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 23, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE CIRCUS PERFORMER PAINTED DURING HIS TIME OFF BECAUSE HE WAS A – – –

Answer: PSE ATR ATTR ZIE = TRAPEZE ARTIST

The individual word puzzles offered a nice, accessible challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required just a slight moment of focus. The main set provided a quick and easy warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and highly satisfying pun that perfectly fit the scenario of the circus performer painting on the side. The final phrase delivered a great payoff that made the overall puzzle experience quite enjoyable. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 22, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • ZRCEA –> CRAZE
  • FTRDI –> DRIFT
  • LEHTEM –> HELMET
  • SACNIO –> CASINO

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE FASHION RUNWAY STAR WAS POLITICALLY ACTIVE AS A – – –

Answer:  CZE DIT LME INO = MODEL CITIZEN

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

