“THE CIRCUS PERFORMER…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 23, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 23, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 23, 2025, were: OSEPI –> POISE

FREAT –> AFTER

TBRETA –> BATTER

MZIOEB –> ZOMBIE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 23, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE CIRCUS PERFORMER PAINTED DURING HIS TIME OFF BECAUSE HE WAS A – – –

Answer: PSE ATR ATTR ZIE = TRAPEZE ARTIST

The individual word puzzles offered a nice, accessible challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required just a slight moment of focus. The main set provided a quick and easy warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and highly satisfying pun that perfectly fit the scenario of the circus performer painting on the side. The final phrase delivered a great payoff that made the overall puzzle experience quite enjoyable. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 22, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

ZRCEA –> CRAZE

FTRDI –> DRIFT

LEHTEM –> HELMET

SACNIO –> CASINO

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE FASHION RUNWAY STAR WAS POLITICALLY ACTIVE AS A – – –

Answer: CZE DIT LME INO = MODEL CITIZEN

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.