“THE MATH MUSEUM IN…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 24, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 24, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 24, 2025, were: SIDYA –> DAISY

RNEAA –> ARENA

NAIDNL –> INLAND

CPTEIO –> POETIC

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 24, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE MATH MUSEUM IN NYC WAS MOVING BECAUSE IT WASN’T POSSIBLE TO BUILD – – –

Answer: DA NA IND OTI = AN ADDITION

The individual word jumbles offered a light-to-moderate challenge today; the five-letter words were quick, but the six-letter anagrams required just a slight moment of focus. The main set provided a rapid solve. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever, satisfying pun that perfectly fit the scenario about the Math Museum. The final phrase, with its double meaning, delivered a great payoff that elevated the entire puzzle. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 23, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

OSEPI –> POISE

FREAT –> AFTER

TBRETA –> BATTER

MZIOEB –> ZOMBIE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE CIRCUS PERFORMER PAINTED DURING HIS TIME OFF BECAUSE HE WAS A – – –

Answer: PSE ATR ATTR ZIE = TRAPEZE ARTIST

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.