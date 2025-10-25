“WHEN CENTRAL AIR…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 25, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 25, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 25, 2025, were: ILTET –> TITLE

VNYEO –> ENVOY

NBTNOE –> BONNET

REHLBA –> HERBAL

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 25, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING WAS INVENTED, THERE WAS – – –

Answer: ITE NV ONT EAL = “VENT-ELATION”

The individual word jumbles were very accessible today; the five-letter words were instant solves, and the two six-letter anagrams offered only minimal resistance. The main puzzle was quick and easy. However, the bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly themed pun about the invention of air conditioning. The final phrase was a satisfying, witty payoff that significantly elevated the overall quality of the solve. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 24, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

SIDYA –> DAISY

RNEAA –> ARENA

NAIDNL –> INLAND

CPTEIO –> POETIC

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE MATH MUSEUM IN NYC WAS MOVING BECAUSE IT WASN’T POSSIBLE TO BUILD – – –

Answer: DA NA IND OTI = AN ADDITION

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.