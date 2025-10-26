“THE FASHION BOUTIQUE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 26, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 26, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 26, 2025, were: NCAAVT –> VACANT

LUIBFA –> VACANT

OONTNI –> NOTION

FACAER –> CARAFE

LHUMEI –> HELIUM

TCSTEU –> CUTEST

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 26, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE FASHION BOUTIQUE HAD A SHOPLIFTING PROBLEM SO THEY INSTALLED – – –

Answer: VCT IUL TO CRE HI CST = “CLOTHES” CIRCUIT TV

The individual word jumbles presented a significant challenge today, especially with the four six-letter words, all of which required serious letter shuffling and focus to solve. The main puzzle was a tough mental exercise. The bonus cartoon puzzle was equally excellent, featuring a superb, relevant pun about the shoplifting problem at the boutique. The resulting phrase was witty and perfectly delivered a high-quality punchline. The combination of high difficulty and a great pun made this a highly rewarding solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 25, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

ILTET –> TITLE

VNYEO –> ENVOY

NBTNOE –> BONNET

REHLBA –> HERBAL

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING WAS INVENTED, THERE WAS – – –

Answer: ITE NV ONT EAL = “VENT-ELATION”

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.