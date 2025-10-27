Home » Puzzles » “THE TENNIS BALLS AT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 27, 2025)

“THE TENNIS BALLS AT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 27, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"THE TENNIS BALLS AT…" Today’s Jumble Answers (October 27, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 27, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 27, 2025, were:
  • ELLEV –> LEVEL
  • CREOF –> FORCE
  • WSARPL –> SPRAWL
  • SNVAIH –> VANISH

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 27, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE TENNIS BALLS AT THE COURTS WERE – – –

Answer: EE FRE SL VS = SELF-SERVE

The individual word jumbles offered a good, solid challenge today; the five-letter words were a quick solve, but the two six-letter anagrams, WSARPL and SNVAIH, required focused effort to unscramble. The main puzzle was satisfying. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and highly relevant pun about the tennis balls. The final phrase was a witty payoff that perfectly tied into the scenario and elevated the overall solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 26, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • NCAAVT –> VACANT
  • LUIBFA –> VACANT
  • OONTNI –> NOTION
  • FACAER –> CARAFE
  • LHUMEI –> HELIUM
  • TCSTEU –> CUTEST

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE FASHION BOUTIQUE HAD A SHOPLIFTING PROBLEM SO THEY INSTALLED – – –

Answer:  VCT IUL TO CRE HI CST = “CLOTHES” CIRCUIT TV

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Today’s Hurdle #1395 Answer – October 27, 2025

Egg Shaped Crossword Clue – Crossword Clue Answers

Anaconda Rapper Crossword Clue – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1377 (October 27, 2025)

Be creepily curious – Crossword Clue Answers

Tangaroa – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – October 27, 2025

Handle Crossword Clue – Crossword Clue Answers

“‘Soooo cute!’ reactions” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October...

“Early alien race with…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer,...