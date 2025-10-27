“THE TENNIS BALLS AT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 27, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 27, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 27, 2025, were: ELLEV –> LEVEL

CREOF –> FORCE

WSARPL –> SPRAWL

SNVAIH –> VANISH

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 27, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE TENNIS BALLS AT THE COURTS WERE – – –

Answer: EE FRE SL VS = SELF-SERVE

The individual word jumbles offered a good, solid challenge today; the five-letter words were a quick solve, but the two six-letter anagrams, WSARPL and SNVAIH, required focused effort to unscramble. The main puzzle was satisfying. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and highly relevant pun about the tennis balls. The final phrase was a witty payoff that perfectly tied into the scenario and elevated the overall solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 26, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

NCAAVT –> VACANT

LUIBFA –> VACANT

OONTNI –> NOTION

FACAER –> CARAFE

LHUMEI –> HELIUM

TCSTEU –> CUTEST

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE FASHION BOUTIQUE HAD A SHOPLIFTING PROBLEM SO THEY INSTALLED – – –

Answer: VCT IUL TO CRE HI CST = “CLOTHES” CIRCUIT TV

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.