“THE TOWER OF PISA’S…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 28, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 28, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 28, 2025, were:
  • IYNOR –> IRONY
  • NEETV –> EVENT
  • ROFLAM –> FORMAL
  • ELTRET –> LETTER

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 28, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE TOWER OF PISA’S BUILDING INSPECTORS WERE – – –

Answer: ION EN OAL TTE = TOO “LEAN-IENT”

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams offered only slight resistance. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was brilliant, featuring a highly clever, history-themed pun about the Tower of Pisa’s building inspectors. The final phrase was an exceptionally witty payoff that significantly elevated the overall quality of the solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 27, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • ELLEV –> LEVEL
  • CREOF –> FORCE
  • WSARPL –> SPRAWL
  • SNVAIH –> VANISH

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE TENNIS BALLS AT THE COURTS WERE – – –

Answer:  EE FRE SL VS = SELF-SERVE

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

