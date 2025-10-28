“THE TOWER OF PISA’S…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 28, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 28, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 28, 2025, were: IYNOR –> IRONY

NEETV –> EVENT

ROFLAM –> FORMAL

ELTRET –> LETTER

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 28, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE TOWER OF PISA’S BUILDING INSPECTORS WERE – – –

Answer: ION EN OAL TTE = TOO “LEAN-IENT”

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams offered only slight resistance. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was brilliant, featuring a highly clever, history-themed pun about the Tower of Pisa’s building inspectors. The final phrase was an exceptionally witty payoff that significantly elevated the overall quality of the solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 27, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

ELLEV –> LEVEL

CREOF –> FORCE

WSARPL –> SPRAWL

SNVAIH –> VANISH

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE TENNIS BALLS AT THE COURTS WERE – – –

Answer: EE FRE SL VS = SELF-SERVE

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.