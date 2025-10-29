“WHEN SHE DIDN’T LIKE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 29, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 29, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 29, 2025, were: LNKTE –> KNELT

AMWCA –> MACAW

NECCTA –> ACCENT

CBTKUE –> BUCKET

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 29, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN SHE DIDN’T LIKE THE BIRTHDAY GIFT HE GAVE HER, HE WAS – – –

Answer: KET AA ACN BK = TAKEN ABACK

The individual word jumbles were very accessible today; the five-letter words were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams offered only light resistance. The main puzzle provided a rapid, easy warm-up. However, the bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun that summarized the awkward situation with the birthday gift. The final phrase was a satisfying payoff that notably elevated the overall solve. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 28, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

IYNOR –> IRONY

NEETV –> EVENT

ROFLAM –> FORMAL

ELTRET –> LETTER

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE TOWER OF PISA’S BUILDING INSPECTORS WERE – – –

Answer: ION EN OAL TTE = TOO “LEAN-IENT”

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.