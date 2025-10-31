“WHEN STEPHEN KING’S…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 31, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 31, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 31, 2025, were: RFMOU –> FORUM

CUJIE –> JUICE

LTIVEY –> LEVITY

RFSIAA –> SAFARI

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 31, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN STEPHEN KING’S STORY BECAME A FILM STARRING SISSY SPACEK, IT WAS A – –

Answer: ORM ICE EV SARI = “SCARRIE” MOVIE

The individual word jumbles presented a quick, straightforward challenge today; the five-letter words were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams offered only slight resistance. The main puzzle was rapid. The bonus cartoon puzzle was brilliant, however, featuring a highly specific and clever pun that referenced a classic horror novel and its movie adaptation. The final phrase was a fantastic, witty payoff that served as the highlight of the day’s puzzle. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 30, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

DYSAL –> SADLY

SRMTU –> STRUM

NRUIPT –> TURNIP

CITNEE –> ENTICE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE GHOST DIDN’T GET ALONG WELL WITH OTHERS BECAUSE HE WAS – – –

Answer: SAD TRM NIP EIE = MEAN-SPIRITED

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.