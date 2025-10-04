“THE STAGE PERFORMERS…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 4, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.
Table of Contents
Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 4, 2025
The words in today’s puzzle, October 4, 2025, were:
- GIDIT –> DIGIT
- ANGDR –> GRAND
- NCSAAV –> CANVAS
- RFEUUT –> FUTURE
Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 4, 2025
The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:
Hint: THE STAGE PERFORMERS SOMETIMES HAD PROBLEMS WHEN IT CAME TO – – –
Answer: IIT GN CNA TRE –> INTERACTING
What a fantastic Jumble puzzle today! The individual words were a great test, with some of those letter groupings proving to be real brain-teasers. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.
You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:
- Today’s Poeltl NBA Game #1318 Hints and Answer for October 4, 2025
- Today’s Octordle #1349 Hints And Answers – October 4, 2025
- Today’s Quordle #1349 Hints And Answers – October 4, 2025
- Today’s NYT Wordle #1568 Hints, Answers – October 4, 2025
- Today’s Hurdle #1372 Answer – October 4, 2025
- Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – October 4, 2025
- Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1354 (October 4, 2025)
- “Leaves Inca ruins” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 4, 2025
Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 3, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:
- VEOLC –> CLOVE
- DUTIA –> AUDIT
- VORENP –> PROVEN
- GLAELE –> ALLEGE
The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:
Hint: THE DESIGNER HIGH HEELS THAT MADE HER FOUR INCHES TALLER CAME WITH AN – – –
Answer: CVE DIT PRE ALEE –> ELEVATED PRICE
How to Play Jumble
Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.
- The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
- The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
- Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.