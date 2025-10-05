“WHEN THEIR HOUSE’S…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 5, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 5, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 5, 2025, were: TEORBH –> BOTHER

UDXOSE –> EXODUS

PPEORR –> PROPER

SNOLOE –> LOOSEN

RIAMED –> ADMIRE

TRAHTW –> THWART

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 5, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: WHEN THEIR HOUSE’S STREET NUMBER KEPT FALLING OFF, THEY NEEDED TO – – –

Answer: BHR DS OPE LSE DME TAR –> ADDRESS THE PROBLEM

The puzzle was a great mental workout. The longer list of words required extra focus, and the final cartoon puzzle was especially rewarding, featuring a great hint about a common household problem that led to a very satisfying, thematic pun. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 4, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

GIDIT –> DIGIT

ANGDR –> GRAND

NCSAAV –> CANVAS

RFEUUT –> FUTURE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE STAGE PERFORMERS SOMETIMES HAD PROBLEMS WHEN IT CAME TO – – –

Answer: IIT GN CNA TRE –> INTERACTING

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.