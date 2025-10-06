“THE CLUMSY FLYING…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 6, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 6, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 6, 2025, were: NIOGG –> GOING

SOIBN –> BISON

SFYIHT –> SHIFTY

DZOCAI –> ZODIAC

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 6, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: THE CLUMSY FLYING MAMMAL THAT KEPT BUMPING INTO THE CAVE WALLS WAS A BIT OF A – – –

Answer: G BN IT DA –> DINGBAT

What a fantastic Jumble puzzle today! The individual words were a great test, with some of those letter groupings proving to be real brain-teasers. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 5, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

TEORBH –> BOTHER

UDXOSE –> EXODUS

PPEORR –> PROPER

SNOLOE –> LOOSEN

RIAMED –> ADMIRE

TRAHTW –> THWART

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN THEIR HOUSE’S STREET NUMBER KEPT FALLING OFF, THEY NEEDED TO – – –

Answer: BHR DS OPE LSE DME TAR –> ADDRESS THE PROBLEM

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.