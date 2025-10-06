Home » Puzzles » “THE CLUMSY FLYING…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 6, 2025)

“THE CLUMSY FLYING…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 6, 2025)

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"THE CLUMSY FLYING…" Today’s Jumble Answers (October 6, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 6, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 6, 2025, were:
  • NIOGG –> GOING
  • SOIBN –> BISON
  • SFYIHT –> SHIFTY
  • DZOCAI –> ZODIAC

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 6, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: THE CLUMSY FLYING MAMMAL THAT KEPT BUMPING INTO THE CAVE WALLS WAS A BIT OF A – – –

Answer: G BN IT DA –> DINGBAT

What a fantastic Jumble puzzle today! The individual words were a great test, with some of those letter groupings proving to be real brain-teasers. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 5, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • TEORBH –> BOTHER
  • UDXOSE –> EXODUS
  • PPEORR –> PROPER
  • SNOLOE –> LOOSEN
  • RIAMED –> ADMIRE
  • TRAHTW –> THWART

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN THEIR HOUSE’S STREET NUMBER KEPT FALLING OFF, THEY NEEDED TO – – –

Answer: BHR DS OPE LSE DME TAR –> ADDRESS THE PROBLEM

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Today’s NYT Pips #50 Answers and Hints – October 7,...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1571 Hints, Answers – October 7, 2025

“Unusual Companions” Today’s NYT Strands #583 Hints and Answers for...

Today’s Quordle #1352 Hints And Answers – October 7, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #849 Hints, Answers – October 7, 2025

Today’s Octordle #1352 Hints And Answers – October 7, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1257, October 7, 2025

Today’s Hurdle #1374 Answer – October 6, 2025

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – October 6, 2025

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For October 6, 2025