“WHEN THE MOTHER GAVE BIRTH…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 7, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 7, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 7, 2025, were: OGTUR –> GROUT

VLAEE –> LEAVE

GHRITB –> BRIGHT

TEYNNI –> NINETY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 7, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: WHEN THE MOTHER GAVE BIRTH MID-FLIGHT AT 30,000 FEET, THE BABY WAS – – –

Answer: RO AE BR IN –> AIRBORNE

The individual words provided a solid test of letter-rearranging skills. The cartoon puzzle was especially clever, using the clue about a high-altitude birth as a great lead-in to a very satisfying and punny answer. It was a great day of solving! I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 6, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

NIOGG –> GOING

SOIBN –> BISON

SFYIHT –> SHIFTY

DZOCAI –> ZODIAC

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE CLUMSY FLYING MAMMAL THAT KEPT BUMPING INTO THE CAVE WALLS WAS A BIT OF A – – –

Answer: G BN IT DA –> DINGBAT

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.