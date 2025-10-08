“EVEN THOUGH HE DIDNT THINK…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 8, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.
Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 8, 2025
The words in today’s puzzle, October 8, 2025, were:
- FOTAO –> AFOOT
- OPLIS –> SPOIL
- OTTAOT –> TATTOO
- SBTAEK –> BASKET
Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 8, 2025
The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:
EVEN THOUGH HE DIDNT THINK HE’D BE A GOOD SPEAR FISHERMAN, HE – – –
Answer: AOT SOI ATT BAKT –> TOOK A STAB AT IT
The word puzzles were fairly straightforward today, offering a good, quick warm-up without presenting any major hurdles for a seasoned solver. The shorter four- and five-letter words were especially simple. Overall, it was a quick solve. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.
Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 7, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:
- OGTUR –> GROUT
- VLAEE –> LEAVE
- GHRITB –> BRIGHT
- TEYNNI –> NINETY
The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:
Hint: WHEN THE MOTHER GAVE BIRTH MID-FLIGHT AT 30,000 FEET, THE BABY WAS – – –
Answer: RO AE BR IN –> AIRBORNE
How to Play Jumble
Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.
- The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
- The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
- Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.