“EVEN THOUGH HE DIDNT THINK…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 8, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 8, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 8, 2025, were: FOTAO –> AFOOT

OPLIS –> SPOIL

OTTAOT –> TATTOO

SBTAEK –> BASKET

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 8, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

EVEN THOUGH HE DIDNT THINK HE’D BE A GOOD SPEAR FISHERMAN, HE – – –

Answer: AOT SOI ATT BAKT –> TOOK A STAB AT IT

The word puzzles were fairly straightforward today, offering a good, quick warm-up without presenting any major hurdles for a seasoned solver. The shorter four- and five-letter words were especially simple. Overall, it was a quick solve. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 7, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

OGTUR –> GROUT

VLAEE –> LEAVE

GHRITB –> BRIGHT

TEYNNI –> NINETY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN THE MOTHER GAVE BIRTH MID-FLIGHT AT 30,000 FEET, THE BABY WAS – – –

Answer: RO AE BR IN –> AIRBORNE

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.