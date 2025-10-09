"THE OVERHEATED JOGGER..." Today’s Jumble Answers (October 9, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.
Table of Contents
Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 9, 2025
The words in today’s puzzle, October 9, 2025, were:
- RAQTU –> QUART
- TNNHI –> NINTH
- CRENWH –> WRENCH
- LUENFG –> ENGULF
Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 9, 2025
The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:
THE OVERHEATED JOGGER WAS VERY HAPPY TO COME ACROSS SOME – – –
Answer: ART NIN WRN EGU –> RUNNING WATER
This set of jumbles offered a good, balanced challenge for the day. The shorter, five-letter words were solvable quickly, providing a smooth start. The six-letter jumbles, however, required more deliberate unscrambling. One of them, in particular, had a tricky letter grouping that made the breakthrough feel quite satisfying. It was a solid group of anagrams that didn’t feel overly easy. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.
Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 8, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:
- FOTAO –> AFOOT
- OPLIS –> SPOIL
- OTTAOT –> TATTOO
- SBTAEK –> BASKET
The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:
Hint: EVEN THOUGH HE DIDNT THINK HE’D BE A GOOD SPEAR FISHERMAN, HE – – –
Answer: AOT SOI ATT BAKT –> TOOK A STAB AT IT
How to Play Jumble
Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.
- The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
- The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
- Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.