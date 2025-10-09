"THE OVERHEATED JOGGER..." Today’s Jumble Answers (October 9, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 9, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 9, 2025, were: RAQTU –> QUART

TNNHI –> NINTH

CRENWH –> WRENCH

LUENFG –> ENGULF

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 9, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE OVERHEATED JOGGER WAS VERY HAPPY TO COME ACROSS SOME – – –

Answer: ART NIN WRN EGU –> RUNNING WATER

This set of jumbles offered a good, balanced challenge for the day. The shorter, five-letter words were solvable quickly, providing a smooth start. The six-letter jumbles, however, required more deliberate unscrambling. One of them, in particular, had a tricky letter grouping that made the breakthrough feel quite satisfying. It was a solid group of anagrams that didn’t feel overly easy. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 8, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

FOTAO –> AFOOT

OPLIS –> SPOIL

OTTAOT –> TATTOO

SBTAEK –> BASKET

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: EVEN THOUGH HE DIDNT THINK HE’D BE A GOOD SPEAR FISHERMAN, HE – – –

Answer: AOT SOI ATT BAKT –> TOOK A STAB AT IT

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.