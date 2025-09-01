Home » Gaming » “WHEN THE THIEF LIED…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 1, 2025)

“WHEN THE THIEF LIED…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 1, 2025)

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"WHEN THE THIEF LIED…" Today’s Jumble Answers (September 1, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 1, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 1, 2025, were:
  • HNOMT –> MONTH
  • GUDEN –> NUDGE
  • TETHRO –> HOTTER
  • RDYLAH –> HARDLY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 1, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: WHEN THE THIEF LIED IN COURT ABOUT BURYING THE MONEY, HE DIDN’T TELL THE – – –

Answer: OH UE HTT RL –> “HOLE” TRUTH

Today’s Jumble was a solid challenge. The jumbled words were a good test, and the cartoon puzzle was a nice, clever phrase. It was a fun one to solve. It’s a definite 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 31, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • BDEIRI –> BIRDIE
  • LFEUEY –> EYEFUL
  • MGLEAB –> GAMBLE
  • KONVIE –> INVOKE
  • TONDEE –> DENOTE
  • CERNHD –> DRENCH

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN THE BABY GOAT PUT A SMALL DENT IN HIS CAR, HE SAID – – –NGO – – –

Answer: IIYEUGAMNKEDODR –> ARE YOU “KID-DING” ME

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Today’s Poeltl NBA Game #1285 Hints and Answer for September...

“Features of iPad amazed…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer,...

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – September 1, 2025

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1321 (September 1, 2025)

All Fishing Rods in Blox Fruits

Roblox Dispatch: Police Simulator Codes (September 2025)

Roblox Break Your Bones Codes (September 2025)

Roblox Be Dino Codes (September 2025)

Roblox Dinosaur Simulator Codes (September 2025)

“Icon of the Cuban…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers:...