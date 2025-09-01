“WHEN THE THIEF LIED…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 1, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 1, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 1, 2025, were: HNOMT –> MONTH

GUDEN –> NUDGE

TETHRO –> HOTTER

RDYLAH –> HARDLY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 1, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: WHEN THE THIEF LIED IN COURT ABOUT BURYING THE MONEY, HE DIDN’T TELL THE – – –

Answer: OH UE HTT RL –> “HOLE” TRUTH

Today’s Jumble was a solid challenge. The jumbled words were a good test, and the cartoon puzzle was a nice, clever phrase. It was a fun one to solve. It’s a definite 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 31, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

BDEIRI –> BIRDIE

LFEUEY –> EYEFUL

MGLEAB –> GAMBLE

KONVIE –> INVOKE

TONDEE –> DENOTE

CERNHD –> DRENCH

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN THE BABY GOAT PUT A SMALL DENT IN HIS CAR, HE SAID – – –NGO – – –

Answer: IIYEUGAMNKEDODR –> ARE YOU “KID-DING” ME

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.