“THE SCARECROW DIDNT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 11, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 11, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 11, 2025, were: DEULE –> ELUDE

TNNHI –> NINTH

PRUATB –> ABRUPT

SDYMIA –> DISMAY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 11, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: THE SCARECROW DIDNT HAVE A BRAIN, AND AS A RESULT, HE WAS BEING – – –

Answer: EDE NIN ABT DSM –> ABSENT-MINDED

What a fantastic Jumble puzzle today! The words were a great mix—some felt obvious once solved, while others with those tricky letter combinations were a real brain-teaser. The cartoon puzzle was especially clever, with a great hint that led to a very satisfying phrase and a fun pun. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 10, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

PPYPE –> PEPPY

CXOIT –> TOXIC

GREJGO –> JOGGER

TECIOX –> EXOTIC

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: BUILDING AN ELABORATE DOGHOUSE IN THE BACKYARD WAS HIS – – –

Answer: PP TC JER EOT –> PET PROJECT

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.