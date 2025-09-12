Home » Puzzles » “PRICES AT THE AUCTION…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 12, 2025)

Anchit Srivastava
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 12, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 12, 2025, were:
  • GIEBE –> BEIGE
  • YBRDE –> DERBY
  • OJDIAN –> ADJOIN
  • NRIHDE –> HINDER

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 12, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: PRICES AT THE AUCTION WERE GOING UP AND UP. THIS WOULD GO ON UNTIL THE – – –

Answer: EIE DB DN DR –> “BIDDER” END

Today’s Jumble was a solid challenge. The jumbled words were a good test, and the cartoon puzzle was a nice, clever phrase. It was a fun one to solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 11, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • DEULE –> ELUDE
  • TNNHI –> NINTH
  • PRUATB –> ABRUPT
  • SDYMIA –> DISMAY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE SCARECROW DIDNT HAVE A BRAIN, AND AS A RESULT, HE WAS BEING – – –

Answer: EDE NIN ABT DSM –> ABSENT-MINDED

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

