“PRICES AT THE AUCTION…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 12, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 12, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 12, 2025, were: GIEBE –> BEIGE

YBRDE –> DERBY

OJDIAN –> ADJOIN

NRIHDE –> HINDER

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 12, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: PRICES AT THE AUCTION WERE GOING UP AND UP. THIS WOULD GO ON UNTIL THE – – –

Answer: EIE DB DN DR –> “BIDDER” END

Today’s Jumble was a solid challenge. The jumbled words were a good test, and the cartoon puzzle was a nice, clever phrase. It was a fun one to solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 11, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

DEULE –> ELUDE

TNNHI –> NINTH

PRUATB –> ABRUPT

SDYMIA –> DISMAY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE SCARECROW DIDNT HAVE A BRAIN, AND AS A RESULT, HE WAS BEING – – –

Answer: EDE NIN ABT DSM –> ABSENT-MINDED

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.