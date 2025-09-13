“FLYING KITES WITH…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 13, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 13, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 13, 2025, were: DBYUD –> BUDDY

SPEHE –> SHEEP

HASWOD –> SHADOW

NBTEON –> BONNET

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 13, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: FLYING KITES WITH THE FAMILY HAD ITS – – –

Answer: UDD SP SAW ONN –> UPS AND DOWNS

What a fantastic Jumble puzzle today! The words were a great mix—some felt obvious once solved, while others with those tricky letter combinations were a real brain-teaser. The cartoon puzzle was especially clever, with a great hint that led to a very satisfying phrase and a fun pun. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 12, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

GIEBE –> BEIGE

YBRDE –> DERBY

OJDIAN –> ADJOIN

NRIHDE –> HINDER

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: PRICES AT THE AUCTION WERE GOING UP AND UP. THIS WOULD GO ON UNTIL THE – – –

Answer: EIE DB DN DR –> “BIDDER” END

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.