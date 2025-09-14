“BEFORE THEY CHOSE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 14, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 14, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 14, 2025, were: SPXOEE –> EXPOSE

RNIEYW –> WINERY

CTTIWH –> TWITCH

LOFVAR –> FLAVOR

HLICYL –> CHILLY

TLHOBC –> BLOTCH

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 14, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: BEFORE THEY CHOSE A ROUTE TO TRAVEL, THEY LOOKED AT THE MAP TO – – –

Answer: PSE WN IT AOR IY OTH –> “WAY” THEIR OPTIONS

Today’s Jumble was a solid challenge. The jumbled words were a good test, and the cartoon puzzle was a nice, clever phrase. It was a fun one to solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 13, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

DBYUD –> BUDDY

SPEHE –> SHEEP

HASWOD –> SHADOW

NBTEON –> BONNET

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: FLYING KITES WITH THE FAMILY HAD ITS – – –

Answer: UDD SP SAW ONN –> UPS AND DOWNS

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.