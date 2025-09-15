“SHE INHERITED ENOUGH…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 15, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.
Table of Contents
Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 15, 2025
The words in today’s puzzle, September 15, 2025, were:
- SULOY –> LOUSY
- POTAD –> ADOPT
- LWIPOL –> PILLOW
- GILGEG –> GIGGLE
Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 15, 2025
The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:
Hint: SHE INHERITED ENOUGH TO START HER BUSINESS THANKS TO HER GRANDFATHER’S – – –
Answer: LO DO LW IG –> GOOD WILL
What a fantastic Jumble puzzle today! The words were a great mix, some felt obvious once solved, while others with those tricky letter combinations were a real brain-teaser. The cartoon puzzle was especially clever, with a great hint that led to a very satisfying phrase and a fun pun. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.
Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 14, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:
- SPXOEE –> EXPOSE
- RNIEYW –> WINERY
- CTTIWH –> TWITCH
- LOFVAR –> FLAVOR
- HLICYL –> CHILLY
- TLHOBC –> BLOTCH
The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:
Hint: BEFORE THEY CHOSE A ROUTE TO TRAVEL, THEY LOOKED AT THE MAP TO – – –
Answer: PSE WN IT AOR IY OTH –> “WAY” THEIR OPTIONS
How to Play Jumble
Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.
- The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
- The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
- Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.