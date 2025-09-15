“SHE INHERITED ENOUGH…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 15, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 15, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 15, 2025, were: SULOY –> LOUSY

POTAD –> ADOPT

LWIPOL –> PILLOW

GILGEG –> GIGGLE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 15, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: SHE INHERITED ENOUGH TO START HER BUSINESS THANKS TO HER GRANDFATHER’S – – –

Answer: LO DO LW IG –> GOOD WILL

What a fantastic Jumble puzzle today! The words were a great mix, some felt obvious once solved, while others with those tricky letter combinations were a real brain-teaser. The cartoon puzzle was especially clever, with a great hint that led to a very satisfying phrase and a fun pun. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 14, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

SPXOEE –> EXPOSE

RNIEYW –> WINERY

CTTIWH –> TWITCH

LOFVAR –> FLAVOR

HLICYL –> CHILLY

TLHOBC –> BLOTCH

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: BEFORE THEY CHOSE A ROUTE TO TRAVEL, THEY LOOKED AT THE MAP TO – – –

Answer: PSE WN IT AOR IY OTH –> “WAY” THEIR OPTIONS

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.