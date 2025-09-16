Home » Puzzles » “SHE’D PICKED UP THE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 16, 2025)

“SHE’D PICKED UP THE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 16, 2025)

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"SHE’D PICKED UP THE…" Today’s Jumble Answers (September 16, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 16, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 16, 2025, were:
  • IKKOS –> KIOSK
  • DYOML –> MOLDY
  • MOIWDS –> WISDOM
  • SAETTT –> ATTEST

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 16, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: SHE’D PICKED UP THE BOOK ABOUT THE HISTORY OF FAT-FREE MILK AND – – –

Answer: IK MD IM EST –> SKIMMED IT

Today’s Jumble was a solid challenge. The jumbled words were a good test, and the cartoon puzzle was a nice, clever phrase. It was a fun one to solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 15, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • SULOY –> LOUSY
  • POTAD –> ADOPT
  • LWIPOL –> PILLOW
  • GILGEG –> GIGGLE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: SHE INHERITED ENOUGH TO START HER BUSINESS THANKS TO HER GRANDFATHER’S – – –

Answer: LO DO LW IG –> GOOD WILL

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Today’s NYT Wordle #1551 Hints, Answers – September 17, 2025

“We beg to differ” Today’s NYT Strands #563 Hints and...

Today’s NYT Connections #829 Hints, Answers – September 17, 2025

Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1335 Answer and Hints – September 17,...

Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For September 16,2025

Today’s Flagle Answer and Hints #1304, September 17, 2025

Today’s TeufTeuf Statele Answers And Hints For #1015, September 17,...

Today’s TeuTeuf GeoGrid Answers and Hints For #529, September 17,2025

Today’s Quordle #1332 Hints And Answers – September 17, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1237, September 17, 2025