“SHE’D PICKED UP THE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 16, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 16, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 16, 2025, were: IKKOS –> KIOSK

DYOML –> MOLDY

MOIWDS –> WISDOM

SAETTT –> ATTEST

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 16, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: SHE’D PICKED UP THE BOOK ABOUT THE HISTORY OF FAT-FREE MILK AND – – –

Answer: IK MD IM EST –> SKIMMED IT

Today’s Jumble was a solid challenge. The jumbled words were a good test, and the cartoon puzzle was a nice, clever phrase. It was a fun one to solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 15, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

SULOY –> LOUSY

POTAD –> ADOPT

LWIPOL –> PILLOW

GILGEG –> GIGGLE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: SHE INHERITED ENOUGH TO START HER BUSINESS THANKS TO HER GRANDFATHER’S – – –

Answer: LO DO LW IG –> GOOD WILL

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.