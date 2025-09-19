“WHEN ANCIENT ITALIANS…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 19, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 19, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 19, 2025, were: XYOPE –> EPOXY

CNIRE –> NICER

CRIWEK –> WICKER

HMISYM –> SHIMMY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 19, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: WHEN ANCIENT ITALIANS BUILT HUMAN-POWERED WARSHIPS, THEY CREATED A – – –

Answer: EPO NER WER IMM –> “ROW-MEN” EMPIRE

What a fantastic Jumble puzzle today! The words were a great mix—some felt obvious once solved, while others with those tricky letter combinations were a real brain-teaser. The cartoon puzzle was especially clever, with a great hint that led to a very satisfying phrase and a fun pun. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 18, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

SUDEO –> DOUSE

URTIF –> FRUIT

MGBTIA –> GAMBIT

SIFNHI –> FINISH

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: HE WORKED AS A TAILOR UNTIL HE DECIDED THE JOB WASN’T – – –

Answer: DOE FRU MIT ISH –> SUITED FOR HIM

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.