Home » Puzzles » “WHEN THE CARPET STORE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 20, 2025)

“WHEN THE CARPET STORE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 20, 2025)

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"WHEN THE CARPET STORE…" Today’s Jumble Answers (September 20, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 20, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 20, 2025, were:
  • LWODR –> WORLD
  • DLEAL –> LADLE
  • TAWSYE –> SWEATY
  • MAROLC –> CLAMOR

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 20, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: WHEN THE CARPET STORE HAD A HUGE SALE, CUSTOMERS WERE – – –

Answer: WOL LL WAT LA –> WALL-TO-WALL

Today’s Jumble was a solid challenge. The jumbled words were a good test, and the cartoon puzzle was a nice, clever phrase. It was a fun one to solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 19, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • XYOPE –> EPOXY
  • CNIRE –> NICER
  • CRIWEK –> WICKER
  • HMISYM –> SHIMMY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN ANCIENT ITALIANS BUILT HUMAN-POWERED WARSHIPS, THEY CREATED A – – –

Answer: EPO NER WER IMM –> “ROW-MEN” EMPIRE

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Today’s Hurdle #1358 Answer – September 20, 2025

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For September 20, 2025

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – September 20, 2025

“Religious space cosmonaut…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, September...

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1340 (September 20, 2025)

“Small woodwind in” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September...

Today’s Poeltl NBA Game #1304 Hints and Answer for September...

“Another game of snake and mice” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1171...

“Thank you for letting me…” Today’s Narutodle Answers #506 (September...

Today’s Octordle #1335 Hints And Answers – September 20, 2025