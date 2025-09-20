“WHEN THE CARPET STORE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 20, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 20, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 20, 2025, were: LWODR –> WORLD

DLEAL –> LADLE

TAWSYE –> SWEATY

MAROLC –> CLAMOR

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 20, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: WHEN THE CARPET STORE HAD A HUGE SALE, CUSTOMERS WERE – – –

Answer: WOL LL WAT LA –> WALL-TO-WALL

Today’s Jumble was a solid challenge. The jumbled words were a good test, and the cartoon puzzle was a nice, clever phrase. It was a fun one to solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 19, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

XYOPE –> EPOXY

CNIRE –> NICER

CRIWEK –> WICKER

HMISYM –> SHIMMY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN ANCIENT ITALIANS BUILT HUMAN-POWERED WARSHIPS, THEY CREATED A – – –

Answer: EPO NER WER IMM –> “ROW-MEN” EMPIRE

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.