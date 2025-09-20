“WHEN THE CARPET STORE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 20, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.
Table of Contents
Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 20, 2025
The words in today’s puzzle, September 20, 2025, were:
- LWODR –> WORLD
- DLEAL –> LADLE
- TAWSYE –> SWEATY
- MAROLC –> CLAMOR
Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 20, 2025
The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:
Hint: WHEN THE CARPET STORE HAD A HUGE SALE, CUSTOMERS WERE – – –
Answer: WOL LL WAT LA –> WALL-TO-WALL
Today’s Jumble was a solid challenge. The jumbled words were a good test, and the cartoon puzzle was a nice, clever phrase. It was a fun one to solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.
Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 19, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:
- XYOPE –> EPOXY
- CNIRE –> NICER
- CRIWEK –> WICKER
- HMISYM –> SHIMMY
The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:
Hint: WHEN ANCIENT ITALIANS BUILT HUMAN-POWERED WARSHIPS, THEY CREATED A – – –
Answer: EPO NER WER IMM –> “ROW-MEN” EMPIRE
How to Play Jumble
Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.
- The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
- The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
- Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.