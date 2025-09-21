“WHEN HE LOOKED…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 21, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 21, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 21, 2025, were: RFEOVR –> FERVOR

TBNUOT –> BUTTON

SCIHTW –> SWITCH

OMFSUA –> FAMOUS

RYOWTH –> WORTHY

GUDSEL –> SLUDGE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 21, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: WHEN HE LOOKED THROUGH HIS NEW TELESCOPE, HE THOUGHT THE VIEW – – –

Answer: FRO TTO SWI AOS WH LUD –> WAS OUT OF THIS WORLD

What a fantastic set of Jumble words today! With those tricky letter combinations, a few of them were real brain-teasers. Solving them was a great way to start the day. I’d rate it a 5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 20, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

LWODR –> WORLD

DLEAL –> LADLE

TAWSYE –> SWEATY

MAROLC –> CLAMOR

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN THE CARPET STORE HAD A HUGE SALE, CUSTOMERS WERE – – –

Answer: WOL LL WAT LA –> WALL-TO-WALL

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.