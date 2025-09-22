“THE COLORFUL CARP…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 22, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 22, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 22, 2025, were: ZNOEO –> OZONE

RIQKU –> QUIRK

GHIRFT –> FRIGHT

NBUELD –> BUNDLE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 22, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: THE COLORFUL CARP THAT HID BEHIND THE ROCK IN THE GARDEN POOL WAS – – –

Answer: OE IK IG BN –> BEING “KOI”

Today’s Jumble was a solid challenge. The jumbled words were a good test, and the cartoon puzzle was a nice, clever phrase. It was a fun one to solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 21, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

RFEOVR –> FERVOR

TBNUOT –> BUTTON

SCIHTW –> SWITCH

OMFSUA –> FAMOUS

RYOWTH –> WORTHY

GUDSEL –> SLUDGE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN HE LOOKED THROUGH HIS NEW TELESCOPE, HE THOUGHT THE VIEW – – –

Answer: FRO TTO SWI AOS WH LUD –> WAS OUT OF THIS WORLD

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.