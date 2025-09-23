“WHEN HE TRIED OUT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 23, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 23, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 23, 2025, were: FNYIT –> NIFTY

ODRPU –> PROUD

SESWEA –> SEESAW

RBRUEG –> BURGER

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 23, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: WHEN HE TRIED OUT THE BARBECUE GRILL HIS WIFE GOT HIM, HE WAS – – –

Answer: IF PD E UR –> FIRED UP

What a fantastic Jumble puzzle today! The words were a great mix—some felt obvious once solved, while others with those tricky letter combinations were a real brain-teaser. The cartoon puzzle was especially clever, with a great hint that led to a very satisfying phrase and a fun pun. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 22, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

ZNOEO –> OZONE

RIQKU –> QUIRK

GHIRFT –> FRIGHT

NBUELD –> BUNDLE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE COLORFUL CARP THAT HID BEHIND THE ROCK IN THE GARDEN POOL WAS – – –

Answer: OE IK IG BN –> BEING “KOI”

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.