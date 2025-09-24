“HER ATTEMPT TO QUIT CIGARETTES…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 24, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 24, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 24, 2025, were: ENUQE –> QUEEN

MWPSA –> SWAMP

TNYOKT –> KNOTTY

OITTPE –> TIPTOE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 24, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: HER ATTEMPT TO QUIT CIGARETTES – – –

Answer: UEN SWM KNOT IPE –> WENT UP IN SMOKE

Today’s Jumble was a solid challenge. The jumbled words were a good test, and the cartoon puzzle was a nice, clever phrase. It was a fun one to solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 23, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

FNYIT –> NIFTY

ODRPU –> PROUD

SESWEA –> SEESAW

RBRUEG –> BURGER

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN HE TRIED OUT THE BARBECUE GRILL HIS WIFE GOT HIM, HE WAS – – –

Answer: IF PD E UR –> FIRED UP

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.