“SHE DISAGREED WITH THE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 26, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 26, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 26, 2025, were: LAISA –> ALIAS

UTTSN –> STUNT

NERDEG –> GENDER

LERIOO –> ORIOLE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 26, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: SHE DISAGREED WITH THE DOCTOR’S TREATMENT PLAN FOR HER KNEES, BUT SHE HAD NO – – –

Answer: LAS TNT GND OOE –> LEG TO STAND ON

That Jumble was a solid challenge! A couple of those main words really had me thinking. The cartoon puzzle was a clever one to figure out with that punny hint. Always fun to test your letter-rearranging skills. It was a great day of solving! I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 25, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

LSDAA –> SALAD

SOGSR –> GROSS

RUQEVI –> QUIVER

TBNAET –> BATTEN

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: AFTER RECEIVING A PATENT FOR THE RUBBER HEEL, HUMPHREY O’SULLIVAN MADE – – –

Answer: SAD GRS IER TTE –> GREAT STRIDES

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.