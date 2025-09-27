“WHEN ASKED IF…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 27, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 27, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 27, 2025, were: SAQHU –> QUASH

USOTJ –> JOUST

TTUWIO –> OUTWIT

PSEICT –> SEPTIC

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 27, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: WHEN ASKED IF THEY COULD MAKE A TIMEPIECE FOR THE WRIST, PATEK AND PHILIPPE SAID – – –

Answer: UAH JS UWT STC –> JUST WATCH US

What a fantastic Jumble puzzle today! The words were a great mix—some felt obvious once solved, while others with those tricky letter combinations were a real brain-teaser. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 26, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

LAISA –> ALIAS

UTTSN –> STUNT

NERDEG –> GENDER

LERIOO –> ORIOLE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: SHE DISAGREED WITH THE DOCTOR’S TREATMENT PLAN FOR HER KNEES, BUT SHE HAD NO – – –

Answer: LAS TNT GND OOE –> LEG TO STAND ON

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.