“THE NEW FASHION…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 28, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 28, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 28, 2025, were: RRIEWT –> WRITER

SMLEUC –> MUSCLE

OSOMSC –> COSMOS

ZESENE –> SNEEZE

ERBAUU –> BUREAU

SMIWYH –> WHIMSY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 28, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: THE NEW FASHION MODEL WAS BEING ARGUMENTATIVE WITH THE DESIGNER AND WOULD SOON – – –

Answer: WTR CLE OMO EEE RAU WH –> WEAR OUT HER WELCOME

The puzzle was a great mental workout. The longer list of words required extra focus, and the final cartoon puzzle was especially rewarding, featuring a great hint about the fashion industry that led to a very satisfying, long idiomatic phrase. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 27, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

SAQHU –> QUASH

USOTJ –> JOUST

TTUWIO –> OUTWIT

PSEICT –> SEPTIC

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN ASKED IF THEY COULD MAKE A TIMEPIECE FOR THE WRIST, PATEK AND PHILIPPE SAID – – –

Answer: UAH JS UWT STC –> JUST WATCH US

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.