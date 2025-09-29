“THE GREENSKEEPER WAS…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 29, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 29, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 29, 2025, were: OEYNJ –> ENJOY

LAKAO –> KOALA

NNGIEE –> ENGINE

GYUNHR –> HUNGRY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 29, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: THE GREENSKEEPER WAS UPSET AFTER SEEING THAT A GOPHER HAD MADE A – – –

Answer: EO OL INE HN –> HOLE IN ONE

What a fantastic Jumble puzzle today! The words were a great mix—some felt obvious once solved, while others with those tricky letter combinations were a real brain-teaser. The cartoon puzzle was especially clever, with a great pun that led to a very satisfying phrase. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 28, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

RRIEWT –> WRITER

SMLEUC –> MUSCLE

OSOMSC –> COSMOS

ZESENE –> SNEEZE

ERBAUU –> BUREAU

SMIWYH –> WHIMSY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE NEW FASHION MODEL WAS BEING ARGUMENTATIVE WITH THE DESIGNER AND WOULD SOON – – –

Answer: WTR CLE OMO EEE RAU WH –> WEAR OUT HER WELCOME

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.