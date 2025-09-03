Home » Gaming » “THE RESTAURANT KEPT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 3, 2025)

“THE RESTAURANT KEPT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 3, 2025)

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"AFTER THE PUBLICLY…" Today’s Jumble Answers (September 4, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 3, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 3, 2025, were:
  • DIVOE –> VIDEO
  • SGRHU –> SHRUG
  • RONCEE –> ENCORE
  • SPRTOA –> PASTOR

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 3, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: THE RESTAURANT KEPT ALL THE INFO ABOUT ITS WAITSTAFF — — —

Answer: VI SHR ENRE STOR –> ON THEIR SERVERS

What a fantastic Jumble puzzle today! The words were a great mix—some felt obvious once solved, while others with those tricky letter combinations were a real brain-teaser. The cartoon puzzle was especially clever, with a great hint that led to a very satisfying phrase and a fun pun. It’s a definite 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 2, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • TRPYA –> PARTY
  • ONBDU –> BOUND
  • SUICNO –> COUSIN
  • CALEHB –> BLEACH

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE UNMARRIED INSURANCE ADJUSTER MET HIS FUTURE WIFE – – –

Answer: ATY ND CI BEC –> BY ACCIDENT

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Roblox Snowball Battles Codes (September 2025)

Today’s NYT Wordle #1539 Hints, Answers – September 5, 2025

“Getting into gear” Today’s NYT Strands #551 Hints and Answers...

Today’s TeuTeuf Travle Answer and Hints for #995 – September...

Today’s NYT Connections #817 Hints, Answers – September 5, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1320 Hints And Answers – September 5, 2025

Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1323 Answer and Hints – September 5,...

Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For September 4,2025

Today’s Flagle Answer and Hints #1292, September 5, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1225, September 5, 2025