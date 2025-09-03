“THE RESTAURANT KEPT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 3, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 3, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 3, 2025, were: DIVOE –> VIDEO

SGRHU –> SHRUG

RONCEE –> ENCORE

SPRTOA –> PASTOR

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 3, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: THE RESTAURANT KEPT ALL THE INFO ABOUT ITS WAITSTAFF — — —

Answer: VI SHR ENRE STOR –> ON THEIR SERVERS

What a fantastic Jumble puzzle today! The words were a great mix—some felt obvious once solved, while others with those tricky letter combinations were a real brain-teaser. The cartoon puzzle was especially clever, with a great hint that led to a very satisfying phrase and a fun pun. It’s a definite 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 2, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

TRPYA –> PARTY

ONBDU –> BOUND

SUICNO –> COUSIN

CALEHB –> BLEACH

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE UNMARRIED INSURANCE ADJUSTER MET HIS FUTURE WIFE – – –

Answer: ATY ND CI BEC –> BY ACCIDENT

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.