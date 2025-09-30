“THE TAXI ENDED UP…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 30, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 30, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 30, 2025, were: LOCTU –> CLOUT

BIADE –> ABIDE

FYRDAT –> DRAFTY

CATTHA –> ATTACH

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 30, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: THE TAXI ENDED UP WITH LOTS OF SMALL DINGS AFTER MOTHER NATURE – –

Answer: CL BIE DA AAH –> HAILED A CAB

The individual words provided a solid test of letter-rearranging skills. The cartoon puzzle was especially clever, using a natural phenomenon as the hint for a very satisfying and punny phrase about a taxi. It was a great day of solving! I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 29, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

OEYNJ –> ENJOY

LAKAO –> KOALA

NNGIEE –> ENGINE

GYUNHR –> HUNGRY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE GREENSKEEPER WAS UPSET AFTER SEEING THAT A GOPHER HAD MADE A – – –

Answer: EO OL INE HN –> HOLE IN ONE

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.