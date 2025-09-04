“AFTER THE PUBLICLY…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 4, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 4, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 4, 2025, were: LAKAO –> KOALA

URTFI –> FRUIT

PIOUAT –> UTOPIA

CEKOST –> SOCKET

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 4, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: AFTER THE PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY WAS TAKEN PRIVATE, ITS SHARES WERE — — —

Answer: KO FT UTO SOC –> OUT OF STOCK

That Jumble was a great one today! A couple of those main words really had me thinking. And the cartoon puzzle? That was a fun one to figure out with the hint. It’s a definite 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 3, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

DIVOE –> VIDEO

SGRHU –> SHRUG

RONCEE –> ENCORE

SPRTOA –> PASTOR

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE RESTAURANT KEPT ALL THE INFO ABOUT ITS WAITSTAFF — — —

Answer: VI SHR ENRE STOR –> ON THEIR SERVERS

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.