“WHEN THEY USED THEIR…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 5, 2025)

by Anchit Srivastava
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 5, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 5, 2025, were:
  • EHIFT –> THIEF
  • DDEOG –> DODGE
  • CAAALP –> ALPACA
  • MHLYAN –> HYMNAL

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 5, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: WHEN THEY USED THEIR SPA GIFT CARDS TO GET MASSAGES, THEY – – –

Answer: EF DDE AAA HYL –> HAD A “FEEL” DAY

Today’s Jumble was a solid challenge. The jumbled words were a good test, and the cartoon puzzle was a nice, clever phrase. It was a fun one to solve. It’s a definite 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 4, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • LAKAO –> KOALA
  • URTFI –> FRUIT
  • PIOUAT –> UTOPIA
  • CEKOST –> SOCKET

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: AFTER THE PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY WAS TAKEN PRIVATE, ITS SHARES WERE — — —

Answer: KO FT UTO SOC –> OUT OF STOCK

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

