“SHE WAS GOING TO TAKE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 6, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 6, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 6, 2025, were: FRDAT –> DRAFT

WRABN –> BRAWN

YTREOH –> THEORY

ALRMEO –> MORALE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 6, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: SHE WAS GOING TO TAKE A SIGN LANGUAGE CLASS AND DECIDED TO READ ABOUT IT — — —

Answer: DF BN HER OAE –> BEFOREHAND

That Jumble was a great one today! A couple of those main words really had me thinking. And the cartoon puzzle? That was a fun one to figure out with the hint. It’s a definite 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 5, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

EHIFT –> THIEF

DDEOG –> DODGE

CAAALP –> ALPACA

MHLYAN –> HYMNAL

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN THEY USED THEIR SPA GIFT CARDS TO GET MASSAGES, THEY – – –

Answer: EF DDE AAA HYL –> HAD A “FEEL” DAY

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.