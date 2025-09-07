“AFTER KNOCKING DOWN ALL…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 7, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.
Table of Contents
Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 7, 2025
The words in today’s puzzle, September 7, 2025, were:
- FRDAT –> DRAFT
- WRABN –> BRAWN
- YTREOH –> THEORY
- ALRMEO –> MORALE
Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 7, 2025
The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:
Hint: SHE WAS GOING TO TAKE A SIGN LANGUAGE CLASS AND DECIDED TO READ ABOUT IT — — —
Answer: DF BN HER OAE –> BEFOREHAND
That Jumble was a great one today! A couple of those main words really had me thinking. And the cartoon puzzle? That was a fun one to figure out with the hint. It’s a definite 4 out of 5.
Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 6, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:
- IDCCIA –> ACIDIC
- ITKNTE –> KITTEN
- GTELEN –> GENTLE
- SFLISO –> FOSSIL
- NBREAT –> BANTER
- VENIDI –> DIVINE
The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:
Hint: AFTER KNOCKING DOWN ALL THE PINS ON 11 STRAIGHT ROLLS, A PERFECT 300 GAME WAS WITHIN – – –
Answer: IC KIT GTE SSI ANR DN –> STRIKING DISTANCE
How to Play Jumble
Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.
- The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
- The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
- Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.