“WHEN THE SPRINTER TALKED…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 8, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 8, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 8, 2025, were: CLKIF –> FLICK

SUIES –> ISSUE

VITOEM –> MOTIVE

TOBMTO –> BOTTOM

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 8, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: WHEN THE SPRINTER TALKED ABOUT HIS WORLD RECORDS, HE WAS REMEMBERING THE – – –

Answer: FI SSE MOE BTT –> BEST OF TIMES

Today’s Jumble was a solid challenge. The jumbled words were a good test, and the cartoon puzzle was a nice, clever phrase. It was a fun one to solve. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 7, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

IDCCIA –> ACIDIC

ITKNTE –> KITTEN

GTELEN –> GENTLE

SFLISO –> FOSSIL

NBREAT –> BANTER

VENIDI –> DIVINE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: AFTER KNOCKING DOWN ALL THE PINS ON 11 STRAIGHT ROLLS, A PERFECT 300 GAME WAS WITHIN – – –

Answer: IC KIT GTE SSI ANR DN –> STRIKING DISTANCE

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.