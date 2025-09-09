“EVEN WITH THOUSANDS OF SATELLITES…” Today’s Jumble Answers (September 9, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for September 9, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, September 9, 2025, were: OPERV –> PROVE

SIBSL –> BLISS

BNAAAC –> CABANA

TCALET –> CATTLE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for September 9, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: EVEN WITH THOUSANDS OF SATELLITES IN ORBIT, THERE’S STILL – – –

Answer: PVE LIS ABAA CALE –> SPACE AVAILABLE

That Jumble was a great one today! A couple of those main words really had me thinking. And the cartoon puzzle? That was a fun one to figure out with the hint. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 8, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

CLKIF –> FLICK

SUIES –> ISSUE

VITOEM –> MOTIVE

TOBMTO –> BOTTOM

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN THE SPRINTER TALKED ABOUT HIS WORLD RECORDS, HE WAS REMEMBERING THE – – –

Answer: FI SSE MOE BTT –> BEST OF TIMES

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.