Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 1, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 1, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for December 1, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Dragon___ (sushi menu selections) – Starts with “ R “

Dragon___ (sushi menu selections) – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: Be ready for – Starts with “ A “

Be ready for – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Secret agent’s knowledge, informally – Starts with “ I “

Secret agent’s knowledge, informally – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: “Unhand me!” – Starts with “ L “

“Unhand me!” – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: RandB singer Des’___ – Starts with “R“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Banister – Starts with “ R “

Banister – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Possessive person? – Starts with “ O “

Possessive person? – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Barista’s creation – Starts with “ L “

Barista’s creation – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Feudal superior – Starts with “ L “

Feudal superior – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Normandy battle site – Starts with “S“

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 1, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 1, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Dragon___ (sushi menu selections) – ROLLS

Dragon___ (sushi menu selections) – 6 Across: Be ready for – AWAIT

Be ready for – 7 Across: Secret agent’s knowledge, informally – INTEL

Secret agent’s knowledge, informally – 8 Across: “Unhand me!” – LETGO

“Unhand me!” – 9 Across: RandB singer Des’___ – REE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Banister – RAIL

Banister – 2 Down: Possessive person? – OWNER

Possessive person? – 3 Down: Barista’s creation – LATTE

Barista’s creation – 4 Down: Feudal superior – LIEGE

Feudal superior – 5 Down: Normandy battle site – STLO

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a delectable blend of food culture, history, and spy craft. The puzzle impresses with a direct reference to a popular sushi menu item and the informal term for a secret agent’s knowledge. This is balanced by historical content, including a major WWII battle site in Normandy and a term for a feudal superior. The cluing is clean, current, and provides a quick, satisfying solve to kick off the new month. I would rate it a solid 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!