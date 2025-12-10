Home » Puzzles » Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 10, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 10, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 10, 2025

Here are all the answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 10, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Green pasta sauce – PESTO
  • 6 Across: Birthplace of L.A. Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto – JAPAN
  • 7 Across: Gawk (at) – STARE
  • 8 Across: Word with “martial” or “liberal” – ARTS
  • 9 Across: B’way show purchase – TKT

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Sleepover attire – PJS
  • 2 Down: Irritate to no end – EATAT
  • 3 Down: Tiny fire starter – SPARK
  • 4 Down: “The Goldfinch” author Donna – TARTT
  • 5 Down: “Snake eyes,” in Vegas – ONES

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword
What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword has a crisp, no-nonsense feel, delivering a quick and clean solve that still manages to carry a touch of charm. The grid flows smoothly from top to bottom, with clueing that’s direct but not dull and a set of answers that play nicely together without any awkward fill. The highlighted vertical element adds a simple but satisfying moment of recognition, giving the puzzle just enough personality to stand out despite its compact size. It’s a tidy, well-balanced mini that hits exactly the tone a daily micro-puzzle aims for. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

