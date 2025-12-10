Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 10, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 10, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 10, 2025

Here are all the answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 10, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Green pasta sauce – PESTO

Green pasta sauce – 6 Across: Birthplace of L.A. Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto – JAPAN

Birthplace of L.A. Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto – 7 Across: Gawk (at) – STARE

Gawk (at) – 8 Across: Word with “martial” or “liberal” – ARTS

Word with “martial” or “liberal” – 9 Across: B’way show purchase – TKT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Sleepover attire – PJS

Sleepover attire – 2 Down: Irritate to no end – EATAT

Irritate to no end – 3 Down: Tiny fire starter – SPARK

Tiny fire starter – 4 Down: “The Goldfinch” author Donna – TARTT

“The Goldfinch” author Donna – 5 Down: “Snake eyes,” in Vegas – ONES

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword has a crisp, no-nonsense feel, delivering a quick and clean solve that still manages to carry a touch of charm. The grid flows smoothly from top to bottom, with clueing that’s direct but not dull and a set of answers that play nicely together without any awkward fill. The highlighted vertical element adds a simple but satisfying moment of recognition, giving the puzzle just enough personality to stand out despite its compact size. It’s a tidy, well-balanced mini that hits exactly the tone a daily micro-puzzle aims for. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!