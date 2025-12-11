Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 11, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 11, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Wee – ITTY

Wee – 5 Across: “This Is Us” actress/singer Mandy ___ – MOORE

“This Is Us” actress/singer Mandy ___ – 6 Across: Neighbor of Bhutan – INDIA

Neighbor of Bhutan – 7 Across: Autumnal quaff – CIDER

Autumnal quaff – 8 Across: “Papa” of classical music – HAYDN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Old Aegean region – IONIA

Old Aegean region – 2 Down: Hot rum drink – TODDY

Hot rum drink – 3 Down: Attempted – TRIED

Attempted – 4 Down: Ache (for) – YEARN

Ache (for) – 5 Down: Detroit’s st. – MICH

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword is a light, clean, and neatly structured puzzle that delivers exactly the kind of breezy solving experience a daily mini should. The fill is straightforward but satisfying, with familiar references that land comfortably and clueing that feels fair without being flat. Everything connects smoothly from top to bottom, and the set of answers has a pleasant cohesiveness that gives the grid a polished, well-rounded feel. It’s a quick, confidence-boosting mini with just enough personality to make it enjoyable. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!