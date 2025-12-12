Home » Puzzles » Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 12, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Fashion model ___ Hadid – BELLA
  • 6 Across: Fix again, as a squeak – REOIL
  • 7 Across: Robin Hood portrayer Flynn – ERROL
  • 8 Across: Metallic-sounding – TINNY
  • 9 Across: Wearable rock concert merch – TEES

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Kansas City Royals Hall-of-Famer George – BRETT
  • 2 Down: Haunting – EERIE
  • 3 Down: Greene of “Bonanza” – LORNE
  • 4 Down: Pride members – LIONS
  • 5 Down: Supporter – ALLY

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword
What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword has a bright, tidy feel, offering a quick and satisfying solve with smooth clueing and clean, approachable fill. The grid snaps together easily, but not blandly. Each entry feels intentional, and the puzzle carries just enough personality to keep the momentum lively from start to finish. It’s the kind of neat, confidence-boosting mini that fits perfectly into a short break while still delivering a small spark of crossword charm. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

