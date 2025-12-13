Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 13, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 13, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Ivory or Lava, e.g. – SOAP

Ivory or Lava, e.g. – 5 Across: Talmudic scholar – RABBI

Talmudic scholar – 6 Across: Throw for ___ (surprise) – ALOOP

Throw for ___ (surprise) – 7 Across: ABC News correspondent Will ___ – REEVE

ABC News correspondent Will ___ – 8 Across: Sassy trio? – ESSES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Black Friday events – SALES

Black Friday events – 2 Down: Slender woodwinds – OBOES

Slender woodwinds – 3 Down: Overhead – ABOVE

Overhead – 4 Down: Church organ features – PIPES

Church organ features – 5 Down: Steak specification – RARE

This LA Times Mini had a delightfully compact confidence to it, the kind of puzzle that looks simple at first glance but immediately shows you it’s playing with ideas more cleverly than expected. The mix of everyday objects, religious references, and a playful linguistic twist gave the grid a really fun range, almost like jumping between different worlds in just a few entries. I especially liked how one of the clues turned something extremely ordinary into a tiny riddle. Overall, it felt clean, witty, and quietly surprising exactly the kind of mini that rewards a solver who pays attention. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

