Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 14, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 14, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: “The Art of Memoir” author Mary ___ – KARR
  • 5 Across: Post-marathon woes – ACHES
  • 7 Across: Limited work assignment – STINT
  • 8 Across: “Jelly’s Last Jam” star Gregory – HINES
  • 9 Across: Declare openly – AVOW

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Buckwheat porridge – KASHA
  • 2 Down: Final part of “Il Trovatore” – ACTIV
  • 3 Down: Thick-skinned heavyweight – RHINO
  • 4 Down: Get more magazines – RENEW
  • 6 Down: Basin and Bourbon: Abbr. – STS

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a sharp blend of literature, culture, and classic theater. The puzzle successfully incorporates references to an acclaimed memoirist and a major Broadway star, alongside an essential staple of Eastern European cuisine (buckwheat porridge). The inclusion of a term from opera and a famous abbreviation for muscles or streets adds excellent variety. With accessible vocabulary and clear cluing, this is a concise and highly satisfying Sunday solve. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

