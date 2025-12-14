Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 14, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 14, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “The Art of Memoir” author Mary ___ – KARR

“The Art of Memoir” author Mary ___ – 5 Across: Post-marathon woes – ACHES

Post-marathon woes – 7 Across: Limited work assignment – STINT

Limited work assignment – 8 Across: “Jelly’s Last Jam” star Gregory – HINES

“Jelly’s Last Jam” star Gregory – 9 Across: Declare openly – AVOW

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Buckwheat porridge – KASHA

Buckwheat porridge – 2 Down: Final part of “Il Trovatore” – ACTIV

Final part of “Il Trovatore” – 3 Down: Thick-skinned heavyweight – RHINO

Thick-skinned heavyweight – 4 Down: Get more magazines – RENEW

Get more magazines – 6 Down: Basin and Bourbon: Abbr. – STS

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a sharp blend of literature, culture, and classic theater. The puzzle successfully incorporates references to an acclaimed memoirist and a major Broadway star, alongside an essential staple of Eastern European cuisine (buckwheat porridge). The inclusion of a term from opera and a famous abbreviation for muscles or streets adds excellent variety. With accessible vocabulary and clear cluing, this is a concise and highly satisfying Sunday solve. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!